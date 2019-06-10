Channels

A protester is detained by police outside the old Wan Chai police station on Gloucester Road in Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Politics

Hong Kong slowly getting back to normal after night of running battles between protesters and police

  • Masked demonstrators threw metal barriers and bottles, and police responded with batons and pepper spray
  • Situation finally under control around 6am as Police Commissioner Stephen Lo condemns violence
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Christy Leung

Christy Leung  

Published: 9:54am, 10 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:23am, 10 Jun, 2019

Protestors march from Causeway Bay to government headquarters in Admiralty on Sunday to protest against the extradition bill. Photo: Edmond So
Politics

Why did Hongkongers join million-strong march to protest extradition bill? It’s about protecting freedom, and it’s in their DNA

  • March stirs memories of 2003 protest and invigorates pro-democracy camp
  • Both mass demonstrations show defiance of city’s residents
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Jeffie Lam

Jeffie Lam  

Published: 8:00am, 10 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:26am, 10 Jun, 2019

Protestors march from Causeway Bay to government headquarters in Admiralty on Sunday to protest against the extradition bill. Photo: Edmond So
