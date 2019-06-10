A protester is detained by police outside the old Wan Chai police station on Gloucester Road in Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong slowly getting back to normal after night of running battles between protesters and police
- Masked demonstrators threw metal barriers and bottles, and police responded with batons and pepper spray
- Situation finally under control around 6am as Police Commissioner Stephen Lo condemns violence
Protestors march from Causeway Bay to government headquarters in Admiralty on Sunday to protest against the extradition bill. Photo: Edmond So
Why did Hongkongers join million-strong march to protest extradition bill? It’s about protecting freedom, and it’s in their DNA
- March stirs memories of 2003 protest and invigorates pro-democracy camp
- Both mass demonstrations show defiance of city’s residents
