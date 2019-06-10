Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Protesters cover their faces with posters of Chief Executive Carrie Lam during the march from Causeway Bay to the government headquarters in Admiralty. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Defiant Carrie Lam says Hong Kong extradition bill will go ahead as planned despite mass protest

  • City’s chief executive speaks out day after hundreds of thousands of protesters took to streets
  • Lam thanks those who took part because scrutiny is important part of ‘governance of Hong Kong’
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Jeffie Lam

Jeffie Lam  

Published: 12:17pm, 10 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:52pm, 10 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters cover their faces with posters of Chief Executive Carrie Lam during the march from Causeway Bay to the government headquarters in Admiralty. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Protesters came out in force to say no to Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s extradition bill. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Politics

Human sea of white washes through Hong Kong as masses register anger over extradition bill

  • Turnout – which organisers put at 1.03 million – so large the final marchers left starting point in Causeway Bay about four hours after the first group
  • For many, march brought back memories of 500,000-strong protest in 2003, which led to shelving of plans to enact national security legislation
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Phila Siu  

Shirley Zhao  

Alvin Lum  

Published: 10:45pm, 9 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:35am, 10 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters came out in force to say no to Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s extradition bill. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.