Protesters cover their faces with posters of Chief Executive Carrie Lam during the march from Causeway Bay to the government headquarters in Admiralty. Photo: Winson Wong
Defiant Carrie Lam says Hong Kong extradition bill will go ahead as planned despite mass protest
- City’s chief executive speaks out day after hundreds of thousands of protesters took to streets
- Lam thanks those who took part because scrutiny is important part of ‘governance of Hong Kong’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Protesters came out in force to say no to Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s extradition bill. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Human sea of white washes through Hong Kong as masses register anger over extradition bill
- Turnout – which organisers put at 1.03 million – so large the final marchers left starting point in Causeway Bay about four hours after the first group
- For many, march brought back memories of 500,000-strong protest in 2003, which led to shelving of plans to enact national security legislation
