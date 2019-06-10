Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Sunday’s march was the biggest seen in Hong Kong for decades. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

About 100 businesses pledge to close doors to allow workers to join another protest against Hong Kong’s controversial extradition bill

  • Growing list of firms, including bakeries, toy stores and snack shops, say they will close on Wednesday as bill gets second reading in legislature
  • Organisers say more than a million took to streets on Sunday to voice anger over proposed legislation
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Phila Siu  

Rachel Yeo  

Published: 8:50pm, 10 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:50pm, 10 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sunday’s march was the biggest seen in Hong Kong for decades. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.