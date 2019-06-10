Sunday’s march was the biggest seen in Hong Kong for decades. Photo: Sam Tsang
About 100 businesses pledge to close doors to allow workers to join another protest against Hong Kong’s controversial extradition bill
- Growing list of firms, including bakeries, toy stores and snack shops, say they will close on Wednesday as bill gets second reading in legislature
- Organisers say more than a million took to streets on Sunday to voice anger over proposed legislation
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
