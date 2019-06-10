Metal barricades were one of the protesters’ weapons of choice. Photo: Dickson Lee
Armed radicals or indecisive and leaderless – who are the protesters who clashed violently with police after Hong Kong extradition bill march?
- Communicating via an encrypted chat group, the masked youth who battled with police in early hours of Monday had only a vague plan of action and often contradicted themselves
- Police see it differently with 19 ‘prepared and organised’ protesters arrested and dozens of weapons, including lighters and cutters, seized
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Such was the size of the crowds, they were still flocking to the rallying point long after the first marchers had left, and the tail end of the rally was still in Causeway Bay as night fell. Photo: Warton Li
Violent clashes mar protest after ‘more than a million’ Hongkongers of all ages and backgrounds march against controversial extradition bill
- Organisers declare turnout to be more than double that of 2003 mass rally that led to Hong Kong’s then leader stepping down
- Chief Executive Carrie Lam vows not to back down on bill, which would allow the transfer of fugitives to mainland China
