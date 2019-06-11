Protesters at the rally against the extradition bill on Sunday. Photo: Robert Ng
One extradition bill, hundreds of thousands of protesters: why is the Hong Kong government sticking to its guns and will the opposition relent?
- Pro-establishment legislators close ranks with government, insisting contentious legislation ought to be given a chance
- Several mainland Chinese scholars argue bill is equipped with enough safeguards and only became controversial after opposition camp and foreign politicians politicised the legislation
Hundreds of thousands of protesters, one extradition bill: why flagging fortunes of Hong Kong’s opposition lawmakers could be in for a revival
- Since the end of the Occupy protests in 2014, opposition leaders and supporters have struggled to stay united after successive blows to their ranks
- New momentum from Sunday’s massive protest and other rallies in coming weeks could bolster pro-democracy camp and even help win votes
