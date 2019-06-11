Lawmaker Ted Hui was found guilty of common assault last month. Photo: Winson Wong
Democratic Party lawmaker Ted Hui ordered to do 240 hours of community service and fined over phone snatch incident in Hong Kong legislature
- Politician took phone from civil servant he believed was spying on him in Legislative Council
- Incident happened during sensitive co-location debate which led to Chinese laws being applied in Hong Kong for first time
