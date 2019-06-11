Channels

Protesters carry anti-Carrie Lam signs at Sunday’s demonstration. Photo: Edmond So
Politics

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam warns against businesses going on strike over bill to allow extraditions to mainland China

  • City leader has already refused to budge on proposal, despite march which organisers said drew over 1 million people
  • More than 100 restaurants, stores and businesses vowed to close for a day to let workers join a demonstration planned outside the legislature on Wednesday
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Jeffie Lam

Published: 12:00pm, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:06pm, 11 Jun, 2019

Demonstrators march from Causeway Bay to government offices in Admiralty on Sunday to protest against the proposed extradition bill. Photo: SCMP/Robert Ng
Diplomacy

US State Department and UK’s Asia minister express support for Hongkongers protesting extradition bill

  • The US government issues its most strongly worded critique yet of proposed changes to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance
  • The UK’s minister for Asia and the Pacific speaks of a potential ‘chilling effect’ on Hong Kong’s rights and freedom
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Owen Churchill

Published: 7:01am, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:33am, 11 Jun, 2019

