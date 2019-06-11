Protesters carry anti-Carrie Lam signs at Sunday’s demonstration. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam warns against businesses going on strike over bill to allow extraditions to mainland China
- City leader has already refused to budge on proposal, despite march which organisers said drew over 1 million people
- More than 100 restaurants, stores and businesses vowed to close for a day to let workers join a demonstration planned outside the legislature on Wednesday
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Protesters carry anti-Carrie Lam signs at Sunday’s demonstration. Photo: Edmond So
Demonstrators march from Causeway Bay to government offices in Admiralty on Sunday to protest against the proposed extradition bill. Photo: SCMP/Robert Ng
US State Department and UK’s Asia minister express support for Hongkongers protesting extradition bill
- The US government issues its most strongly worded critique yet of proposed changes to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance
- The UK’s minister for Asia and the Pacific speaks of a potential ‘chilling effect’ on Hong Kong’s rights and freedom
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Demonstrators march from Causeway Bay to government offices in Admiralty on Sunday to protest against the proposed extradition bill. Photo: SCMP/Robert Ng