Officials, including lawmaker Fernando Cheung (front left), representing the welfare and religion sectors at a news conference on Tuesday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong extradition bill: Catholic Church urges restraint from both sides, as strike organiser warns of more walkouts
- Staff from more than 50 social worker organisations and religious groups expected to take part in industrial action
- Lawmaker Fernando Cheung says sustained industrial action may follow depending on government response
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Officials, including lawmaker Fernando Cheung (front left), representing the welfare and religion sectors at a news conference on Tuesday. Photo: Winson Wong