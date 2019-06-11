Protesters sit outside government headquarters in Admiralty after Sunday’s march. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong extradition bill: police to flood streets with 5,000 officers as city braces for second wave of protests
- Force to be deployed as controversial amendments head back to Legislative Council for second reading
- Protesters expected to start gathering on Tuesday night around government headquarters
Protesters carry anti-Carrie Lam signs at Sunday’s demonstration. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam warns against businesses going on strike over bill to allow extraditions to mainland China
- City leader has already refused to budge on proposal, despite march which organisers said drew over 1 million people
- More than 100 restaurants, stores and businesses vowed to close for a day to let workers join a demonstration planned outside the legislature on Wednesday
