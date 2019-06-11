Matthew Cheung says the government does not have a fixed time frame for reaching a long-term extradition deal with mainland China. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s extradition furore ‘a real challenge’ but no crisis, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung insists
- City’s No 2 official says government has not communicated its aims well enough
- He adds that worries about legal amendments – which brought hundreds of thousands onto the streets in protest – will dissipate once they are implemented
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Protesters at the rally against the extradition bill on Sunday. Photo: Robert Ng
One extradition bill, hundreds of thousands of protesters: why is the Hong Kong government sticking to its guns and will the opposition relent?
- Pro-establishment legislators close ranks with government, insisting contentious legislation ought to be given a chance
- Several mainland Chinese scholars argue bill is equipped with enough safeguards and only became controversial after opposition camp and foreign politicians politicised the legislation
