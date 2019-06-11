Channels

Matthew Cheung says the government does not have a fixed time frame for reaching a long-term extradition deal with mainland China. Photo: May Tse
Politics

Hong Kong’s extradition furore ‘a real challenge’ but no crisis, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung insists

  • City’s No 2 official says government has not communicated its aims well enough
  • He adds that worries about legal amendments – which brought hundreds of thousands onto the streets in protest – will dissipate once they are implemented
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Gary Cheung  

Alvin Lum  

Published: 5:04pm, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:23pm, 11 Jun, 2019

Protesters at the rally against the extradition bill on Sunday. Photo: Robert Ng
Politics

One extradition bill, hundreds of thousands of protesters: why is the Hong Kong government sticking to its guns and will the opposition relent?

  • Pro-establishment legislators close ranks with government, insisting contentious legislation ought to be given a chance
  • Several mainland Chinese scholars argue bill is equipped with enough safeguards and only became controversial after opposition camp and foreign politicians politicised the legislation
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Published: 8:00am, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:05am, 11 Jun, 2019

Protesters at the rally against the extradition bill on Sunday. Photo: Robert Ng
