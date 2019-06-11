Legislative Council President Andrew Leung Kwan-yuen leaves a media briefing on Tuesday that was interrupted by pan-democrat lawmakers protesting against the extradition bill. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s extradition bill could pass next week as Legislative Council President Andrew Leung limits debate time
- Pan-democrats furious as President Andrew Leung sets aside 61 hours to debate bill, meaning it could be passed by June 20
- Leung says time was limited partly because Security Bureau stressed urgency of the amendment
