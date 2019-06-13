Channels

Professor Ian Grenville Cross, attends a forum on the extradition bill, organised by the University of Hong Kong (HKU), Pok Fu Lam. 11JUN19 SCMP / Felix Wong
Hong Kong extradition bill should be dropped because of ‘serious risk of human rights violations’ in mainland China, say foreign lawyers

  • British lawyer leads profession’s overseas calls for city to shelve fugitive proposals as he accuses officials of wrongly citing UK system to justify changes
  • Another top legal mind counters, saying concerns are exaggerated and mainland China’s is much improved
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Published: 8:00am, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:19am, 13 Jun, 2019

Lawyers in a silent march against the extradition bill, starting from the Court of Final Appeal. Photo: Sam Tsang
‘Record 3,000’ Hong Kong lawyers in silent march against controversial extradition bill

  • Sector speaks out for the first time against a government proposal not directly involving judicial proceedings or a Beijing interpretation
  • Four Nordic chambers of commerce join chorus of opposition against law amendment
Alvin Lum  

Sum Lok-kei  

Published: 7:34pm, 6 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:38pm, 7 Jun, 2019

