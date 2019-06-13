Professor Ian Grenville Cross, attends a forum on the extradition bill, organised by the University of Hong Kong (HKU), Pok Fu Lam. 11JUN19 SCMP / Felix Wong
Hong Kong extradition bill should be dropped because of ‘serious risk of human rights violations’ in mainland China, say foreign lawyers
- British lawyer leads profession’s overseas calls for city to shelve fugitive proposals as he accuses officials of wrongly citing UK system to justify changes
- Another top legal mind counters, saying concerns are exaggerated and mainland China’s is much improved
Topic | Law
Professor Ian Grenville Cross, attends a forum on the extradition bill, organised by the University of Hong Kong (HKU), Pok Fu Lam. 11JUN19 SCMP / Felix Wong
Lawyers in a silent march against the extradition bill, starting from the Court of Final Appeal. Photo: Sam Tsang
‘Record 3,000’ Hong Kong lawyers in silent march against controversial extradition bill
- Sector speaks out for the first time against a government proposal not directly involving judicial proceedings or a Beijing interpretation
- Four Nordic chambers of commerce join chorus of opposition against law amendment
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Lawyers in a silent march against the extradition bill, starting from the Court of Final Appeal. Photo: Sam Tsang