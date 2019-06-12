LIVE
Thousands block roads in downtown Hong Kong in defiant protest against extradition bill
- Familiar sight at government grounds in Admiralty three days after historic march against legislation turned ugly
- Police presence heavy, with tensions between protesters and officers rising over bag searches the night before at nearby MTR station
Demonstrators block Lung Wo Road in Admiralty in Hong Kong as part of a protest against the government’s contentious extradition bill. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong extradition bill: thousands of protesters block city streets and prepare for worst as riot police gather nearby
- Demonstrators stopping traffic from accessing Tim Mei and Tim Wa avenues, with metal barriers on Lung Wo Road
- Controversial legislation is expected to have second reading at Legislative Council on Wednesday
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Demonstrators block Lung Wo Road in Admiralty in Hong Kong as part of a protest against the government’s contentious extradition bill. Photo: K.Y. Cheng