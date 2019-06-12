Residents and legislators surround police at an MTR station to question why they are stopping and searching people on Tuesday night. Photo: Dickson Lee
Strikes, class boycotts and ‘picnics’: how ordinary people across Hong Kong are mobilising to take action against extradition bill
- More than 2,000 counsellors, carers and therapists from 50 social work organisations and religious groups are expected to take part in strike
- Debate on the unpopular bill resumes in the legislature on Wednesday
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Hundreds gather outside the Legco building in Tamar after it issued an amber security alert. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hundreds gather near Hong Kong Legco a day before second reading of extradition bill, as tensions with police rise
- At nearby Admiralty station, officers are searching the bags of individuals, with some accusing police of abusing their power
- A group of church-goers are chanting and singing in opposition to the legislative amendments
