Demonstrators block Lung Wo Road in Admiralty in Hong Kong as part of a protest against the government’s contentious extradition bill. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong extradition bill: thousands of protesters block city streets and prepare for worst as riot police gather nearby
- Demonstrators stopping traffic from accessing Tim Mei and Tim Wa avenues, with metal barriers on Lung Wo Road
- Controversial legislation is expected to have second reading at Legislative Council on Wednesday
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Residents and legislators surround police at an MTR station to question why they are stopping and searching people on Tuesday night. Photo: Dickson Lee
Strikes, class boycotts and ‘picnics’: how ordinary people across Hong Kong are mobilising to take action against extradition bill
- More than 2,000 counsellors, carers and therapists from 50 social work organisations and religious groups are expected to take part in strike
- Debate on the unpopular bill resumes in the legislature on Wednesday
