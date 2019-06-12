Channels

Demonstrators block Lung Wo Road in Admiralty in Hong Kong as part of a protest against the government’s contentious extradition bill. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Hong Kong extradition bill: thousands of protesters block city streets and prepare for worst as riot police gather nearby

  • Demonstrators stopping traffic from accessing Tim Mei and Tim Wa avenues, with metal barriers on Lung Wo Road
  • Controversial legislation is expected to have second reading at Legislative Council on Wednesday
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Published: 8:23am, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:29am, 12 Jun, 2019

Demonstrators block Lung Wo Road in Admiralty in Hong Kong as part of a protest against the government’s contentious extradition bill. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Residents and legislators surround police at an MTR station to question why they are stopping and searching people on Tuesday night. Photo: Dickson Lee
Politics

Strikes, class boycotts and ‘picnics’: how ordinary people across Hong Kong are mobilising to take action against extradition bill

  • More than 2,000 counsellors, carers and therapists from 50 social work organisations and religious groups are expected to take part in strike
  • Debate on the unpopular bill resumes in the legislature on Wednesday
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Jeffie Lam  

Linda Lew  

Published: 7:00am, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:10am, 12 Jun, 2019

Residents and legislators surround police at an MTR station to question why they are stopping and searching people on Tuesday night. Photo: Dickson Lee
