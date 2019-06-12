Leung Kwok-hung was attempting to make it easier for opposition lawmakers to delay the passage of government legislation. Photo: David Wong
Hong Kong court rules against ousted lawmaker ‘Long Hair’ Leung Kwok-hung in his bid to make filibustering easier in Legislative Council
- Pan-democrat had launched judicial challenge alongside former civil servant Kwok Cheuk-kin
- Pair wanted pro-establishment’s move to reduce number that constituted quorum overturned
Topic | Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Leung Kwok-hung was attempting to make it easier for opposition lawmakers to delay the passage of government legislation. Photo: David Wong