Anti-extradition bill protesters occupy two main motorways near government headquarters in Hong Kong on Wednesday. A number of figures from the legal profession have spoken out against the proposed bill. Photo: AFP
Legal professionals slam pro-Beijing lawmaker’s call for judges who spoke of concern over extradition bill to be identified and possibly disciplined
- Priscilla Leung says identity of judges who spoke anonymously should be revealed and they should be recused from relevant cases
- Lawyers say suggestions of disciplinary action from other branch of government are ‘dangerous’, given judiciary has pronounced on matter
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Anti-extradition bill protesters occupy two main motorways near government headquarters in Hong Kong on Wednesday. A number of figures from the legal profession have spoken out against the proposed bill. Photo: AFP