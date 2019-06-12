Riot police disperse protesters in Admiralty. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Is developer’s decision to walk away from HK$11.1 billion land deal first sign of waning business confidence in Hong Kong over extradition bill saga?
- Company cited ‘social contradiction and economic instability’ for its move, which cost HK$25 million in lost deposit money
- Independent director Abraham Razack, who spearheaded decision, said recent social disharmony in Hong Kong and US-China trade war were among issues that worried him
