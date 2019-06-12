Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The PTU said it would boycott classes on Thursday and Friday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Leading Hong Kong teachers’ union calls for class boycott after clashes over extradition bill

  • Professional Teachers’ Union announced it would skip classes on Thursday and Friday
  • Education Bureau opposes the call, saying politics should be kept off school campuses
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung  

Published: 9:23pm, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:23pm, 12 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The PTU said it would boycott classes on Thursday and Friday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
Ip Kin-yuen and Fung Wai-wah, of the Professional Teachers’ Union (PTU), call on members to join Wednesday’s protest against the extradition bill. Photo: Winson Wong
Education

Hong Kong extradition bill: education boss Christine Choi condemns teachers and students for plotting classroom boycotts

  • Largest teachers’ union in city to discuss strike action as petitions call on teachers to join mass protest
  • Education authority says there are safer and less disruptive ways of expressing views than striking
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Peace Chiu  

Linda Lew  

Enid Tsui  

Published: 11:05pm, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:59am, 12 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Ip Kin-yuen and Fung Wai-wah, of the Professional Teachers’ Union (PTU), call on members to join Wednesday’s protest against the extradition bill. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.