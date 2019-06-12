The PTU said it would boycott classes on Thursday and Friday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Leading Hong Kong teachers’ union calls for class boycott after clashes over extradition bill
- Professional Teachers’ Union announced it would skip classes on Thursday and Friday
- Education Bureau opposes the call, saying politics should be kept off school campuses
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Ip Kin-yuen and Fung Wai-wah, of the Professional Teachers’ Union (PTU), call on members to join Wednesday’s protest against the extradition bill. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong extradition bill: education boss Christine Choi condemns teachers and students for plotting classroom boycotts
- Largest teachers’ union in city to discuss strike action as petitions call on teachers to join mass protest
- Education authority says there are safer and less disruptive ways of expressing views than striking
