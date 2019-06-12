Chaos on the streets of Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Ex-Hong Kong minister calls on Carrie Lam to withdraw extradition bill after unrest
- Former labour and welfare secretary Stephen Sui joins six other ex-senior officials in urging city’s chief executive to change course
- Open letter to Lam says government must listen to the views of the legal sector
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Chaos on the streets of Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Police and protesters clash in Admiralty, Hong Kong. Photo: James Wendlinger
Hong Kong police chief says tear gas, rubber bullets and beanbag rounds used in self-defence against extradition bill rioters, opposition lawmakers say force has ‘gone crazy’
- Officers feared attacks with sharpened metal poles so held their ground with anti-riot measures, says Stephen Lo
- Pro-democracy lawmakers accuse police of using ‘excessive force’, while Executive Council member says protesters were prepared for violence
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Police and protesters clash in Admiralty, Hong Kong. Photo: James Wendlinger