Chaos on the streets of Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Ex-Hong Kong minister calls on Carrie Lam to withdraw extradition bill after unrest

  • Former labour and welfare secretary Stephen Sui joins six other ex-senior officials in urging city’s chief executive to change course
  • Open letter to Lam says government must listen to the views of the legal sector
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Published: 10:30pm, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:53pm, 12 Jun, 2019

Police and protesters clash in Admiralty, Hong Kong. Photo: James Wendlinger
Law and Crime

Hong Kong police chief says tear gas, rubber bullets and beanbag rounds used in self-defence against extradition bill rioters, opposition lawmakers say force has ‘gone crazy’

  • Officers feared attacks with sharpened metal poles so held their ground with anti-riot measures, says Stephen Lo
  • Pro-democracy lawmakers accuse police of using ‘excessive force’, while Executive Council member says protesters were prepared for violence
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Published: 9:51pm, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:48pm, 12 Jun, 2019

