Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A tearful Carrie Lam said her love for Hong Kong had prompted her to make many personal sacrifices. Photo: TVB screengrab
Politics

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam accuses anti-extradition bill protesters of ‘organising a riot’

  • In video released by government news service on Wednesday evening, Lam said demonstrators ‘used arson, sharpened iron bars and bricks’ to attack police
  • In tearful interview earlier, chief executive said her love for Hong Kong had led her to make personal sacrifices
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Joyce Ng

Joyce Ng  

Published: 10:54pm, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:54pm, 12 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A tearful Carrie Lam said her love for Hong Kong had prompted her to make many personal sacrifices. Photo: TVB screengrab
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.