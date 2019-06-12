A tearful Carrie Lam said her love for Hong Kong had prompted her to make many personal sacrifices. Photo: TVB screengrab
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam accuses anti-extradition bill protesters of ‘organising a riot’
- In video released by government news service on Wednesday evening, Lam said demonstrators ‘used arson, sharpened iron bars and bricks’ to attack police
- In tearful interview earlier, chief executive said her love for Hong Kong had led her to make personal sacrifices
