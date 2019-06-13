Channels

Riot police push protesters along Harcourt Road in Admiralty on Wednesday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Hong Kong’s student protesters back with a vengeance as all-out chaos erupts on city’s streets

  • Police fire tear gas and rubber bullets at rioters laying siege to downtown areas in clashes that leave more than 70 injured
  • Community leaders, religious groups and professional organisations appeal for calm and urge the government to withdraw its contentious extradition bill
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Published: 12:12am, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:18am, 13 Jun, 2019

Riot police push protesters along Harcourt Road in Admiralty on Wednesday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
