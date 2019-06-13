Channels

Anti-extradition bill protesters occupy Legislative Council road. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong’s young protesters have learned the lessons of the past. They are tolerant of different views, careful with their identities and freed by a lack of leadership

  • Spirit of camaraderie palpable as new allies look out for one other, whether through sourcing asthma medication or reminders to wear a mask
  • Clear division of labour also evident as lookouts on barricades report back on police movements while others run supply booths and first aid stations
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Jeffie Lam

Jeffie Lam  

Published: 6:00am, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:27am, 13 Jun, 2019

Riot police push protesters along Harcourt Road in Admiralty on Wednesday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Hong Kong’s young protesters back with a vengeance as all-out chaos erupts on city’s streets following anger at extradition bill

  • Police fire tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters for first time in city’s history, laying siege to downtown areas in clashes that leave over 70 injured
  • US President Donald Trump says he hopes Hong Kong and Beijing will be able ‘to work it out’ and that he is impressed by size of Sunday’s mass rally
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Published: 12:12am, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:53am, 13 Jun, 2019

