Anti-extradition bill protesters occupy Legislative Council road. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s young protesters have learned the lessons of the past. They are tolerant of different views, careful with their identities and freed by a lack of leadership
- Spirit of camaraderie palpable as new allies look out for one other, whether through sourcing asthma medication or reminders to wear a mask
- Clear division of labour also evident as lookouts on barricades report back on police movements while others run supply booths and first aid stations
Riot police push protesters along Harcourt Road in Admiralty on Wednesday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s young protesters back with a vengeance as all-out chaos erupts on city’s streets following anger at extradition bill
- Police fire tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters for first time in city’s history, laying siege to downtown areas in clashes that leave over 70 injured
- US President Donald Trump says he hopes Hong Kong and Beijing will be able ‘to work it out’ and that he is impressed by size of Sunday’s mass rally
