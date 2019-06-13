Police push through barricades against protesters on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
What is behind Hong Kong’s anti-extradition protests?
- Government’s divisive bill has prompted hundreds of thousands to take to the streets
- Critics of bill say it could result in Hongkongers being sent to mainland China for trial but the government says it is necessary
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Police push through barricades against protesters on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Protesters march against the extradition bill in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: KY Cheng
China slams US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for condemning Hong Kong extradition bill
- Beijing demands Washington stop interfering in China’s internal affairs after Pelosi says Congress would reassess whether Hong Kong has ‘sufficient autonomy’
- British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt adds his support for the protesters, saying the legislation ought to be put on hold
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Protesters march against the extradition bill in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: KY Cheng