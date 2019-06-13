At least 100 protesters gathered on the footbridge outside the United Centre in Admiralty on Thursday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Extradition bill debate postponed for second time after Hong Kong protests
- Legislative Council president Andrew Leung makes announcement in circular sent to lawmakers
- No date set for second reading as city slowly gets back to normal and counts cost of clashes between protesters and police
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
At least 100 protesters gathered on the footbridge outside the United Centre in Admiralty on Thursday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Police push through barricades against protesters on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
What is behind Hong Kong’s anti-extradition protests?
- Government’s divisive bill has prompted hundreds of thousands to take to the streets
- Critics of bill say it could result in Hongkongers being sent to mainland China for trial, but the government says it is necessary
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Police push through barricades against protesters on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang