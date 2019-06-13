Channels

Police officers get to grips with a young passenger at Tiu Keng Leng station. Photo: Handout
Politics

Protesters disrupt Hong Kong’s MTR train services with non-cooperation campaign in new front against controversial extradition bill

  • Group of unnamed protesters place adverts in newspapers and spread invitations online targeting MTR and cross-harbour tunnels
  • Carriage doors blocked and emergency stop buttons hit on trains, slowing service
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Published: 6:41pm, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:41pm, 13 Jun, 2019

Police officers get to grips with a young passenger at Tiu Keng Leng station. Photo: Handout
