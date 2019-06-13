League of Social Democrats chairman Avery Ng speaks to media after being sentenced to four months in jail for divulging details of a corruption investigation in May 2018. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong activist Avery Ng loses appeal against sentence for divulging details of corruption investigation into former government official
- Ng had been sentenced to four months in prison for disclosing details of probe into former permanent secretary for home affairs Betty Fung
- Chairman of League of Social Democrats says his actions in public interest but judge rules they served only to raise his reputation
