League of Social Democrats chairman Avery Ng speaks to media after being sentenced to four months in jail for divulging details of a corruption investigation in May 2018. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Hong Kong activist Avery Ng loses appeal against sentence for divulging details of corruption investigation into former government official

  • Ng had been sentenced to four months in prison for disclosing details of probe into former permanent secretary for home affairs Betty Fung
  • Chairman of League of Social Democrats says his actions in public interest but judge rules they served only to raise his reputation
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Published: 7:17pm, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:59pm, 13 Jun, 2019

