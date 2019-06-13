Channels

A government source said the authorities decided to cancel Legislative Council meetings to help lower tensions in the aftermath of heavy clashes between police and protesters. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

Hong Kong extradition bill: pro-establishment lawmakers in no hurry to push contentious law through and open to extending debate but see no reason to back down despite violent clashes

  • Despite earlier eagerness to have bill passed by next Thursday, camp seems to have had change of heart and is prepared to wait beyond July 1, sources say
  • However if bill is not passed before Legislative Council’s summer recess starts in mid-July, it risks another round of anger and acrimony in the autumn
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Tony Cheung  

Kimmy Chung  

Published: 9:56pm, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:56pm, 13 Jun, 2019

At least 100 protesters gathered on the footbridge outside the United Centre in Admiralty on Thursday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Extradition bill debate postponed for third time after Hong Kong protests

  • Legislative Council president makes announcement in circular sent to lawmakers
  • No date set for second reading as city slowly gets back to normal and counts cost of clashes between protesters and police
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Sum Lok-kei  

Alvin Lum  

Published: 1:15pm, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:05pm, 13 Jun, 2019

