A government source said the authorities decided to cancel Legislative Council meetings to help lower tensions in the aftermath of heavy clashes between police and protesters. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong extradition bill: pro-establishment lawmakers in no hurry to push contentious law through and open to extending debate but see no reason to back down despite violent clashes
- Despite earlier eagerness to have bill passed by next Thursday, camp seems to have had change of heart and is prepared to wait beyond July 1, sources say
- However if bill is not passed before Legislative Council’s summer recess starts in mid-July, it risks another round of anger and acrimony in the autumn
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
At least 100 protesters gathered on the footbridge outside the United Centre in Admiralty on Thursday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Extradition bill debate postponed for third time after Hong Kong protests
- Legislative Council president makes announcement in circular sent to lawmakers
- No date set for second reading as city slowly gets back to normal and counts cost of clashes between protesters and police
