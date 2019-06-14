Police in full riot gear restrain a protester outside Legco on Wednesday. Photo: Felix Wong
In Hong Kong protests, did police use excessive force or issue a proportional response?
- With at least 80 people injured, both sides of city’s political divide levelled accusations over whether police or protesters were the more violent
- Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo dismisses ‘excessive force’ claims, pointing to how 22 of his officers were hurt
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Tear gas is fired outside Pacific Place in Admiralty. Photo: Nora Tam
Eleven arrests, double the tear gas fired during Occupy movement and 81 injured: police chief paints disturbing picture of Hong Kong extradition bill protests
- Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo said officers did not use excessive force and that anti-riot weapons they brought out were in line with overseas standards
- Clean-up crews moved in on Thursday to clear roads full of trash, metal barriers and bricks
