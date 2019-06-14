Channels

Police in full riot gear restrain a protester outside Legco on Wednesday. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

In Hong Kong protests, did police use excessive force or issue a proportional response?

  • With at least 80 people injured, both sides of city’s political divide levelled accusations over whether police or protesters were the more violent
  • Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo dismisses ‘excessive force’ claims, pointing to how 22 of his officers were hurt
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Jeffie Lam  

Christy Leung  

Published: 8:00am, 14 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:55am, 14 Jun, 2019

Tear gas is fired outside Pacific Place in Admiralty. Photo: Nora Tam
Law and Crime

Eleven arrests, double the tear gas fired during Occupy movement and 81 injured: police chief paints disturbing picture of Hong Kong extradition bill protests

  • Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo said officers did not use excessive force and that anti-riot weapons they brought out were in line with overseas standards
  • Clean-up crews moved in on Thursday to clear roads full of trash, metal barriers and bricks
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Ng Kang-chung  

Christy Leung  

Published: 6:20pm, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:13am, 14 Jun, 2019

