Hundreds of thousands of protesters attended a rally against the controversial extradition bill on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Politics

Top adviser to Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam suggests controversial extradition bill could be delayed

  • Executive Council convenor Bernard Chan says rushing legislation through is impossible
  • Chan has suggested re-evaluating situation to city’s chief executive
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Jeffie Lam

Jeffie Lam  

Published: 12:54pm, 14 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:27pm, 14 Jun, 2019

Tear gas is fired outside Pacific Place in Admiralty. Photo: Nora Tam
Law and Crime

Eleven arrests, double the tear gas fired during Occupy movement and 81 injured: police chief paints disturbing picture of Hong Kong extradition bill protests

  • Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo said officers did not use excessive force and that anti-riot weapons they brought out were in line with overseas standards
  • Clean-up crews moved in on Thursday to clear roads full of trash, metal barriers and bricks
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Ng Kang-chung  

Christy Leung  

Published: 6:20pm, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:13am, 14 Jun, 2019

