Hundreds of thousands of protesters attended a rally against the controversial extradition bill on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Top adviser to Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam suggests controversial extradition bill could be delayed
- Executive Council convenor Bernard Chan says rushing legislation through is impossible
- Chan has suggested re-evaluating situation to city’s chief executive
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Tear gas is fired outside Pacific Place in Admiralty. Photo: Nora Tam
Eleven arrests, double the tear gas fired during Occupy movement and 81 injured: police chief paints disturbing picture of Hong Kong extradition bill protests
- Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo said officers did not use excessive force and that anti-riot weapons they brought out were in line with overseas standards
- Clean-up crews moved in on Thursday to clear roads full of trash, metal barriers and bricks
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
