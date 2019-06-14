Hanscom Smith will be the US’ most senior representative in Hong Kong when he becomes consul general next month. Photo: Facebook
US consul general in Hong Kong named as Hanscom Smith, replacing Kurt Tong as Washington’s top diplomat in city and Macau
- America’s former consul general in Shanghai starts new role next month amid US criticism of extradition bill
- Smith speaks four languages including Mandarin and has three degrees
Topic | Diplomacy
