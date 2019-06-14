Riot police disperse anti-extradition protesters with tear gas on Harcourt Road, Admiralty on Wednesday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Were violent clashes over Hong Kong extradition bill a riot or disturbance? What’s the difference and how do you define them?
- Chief Executive Carrie Lam is trying to sway public opinion of those involved and justify use of force, city academics say
- Language is all-important when setting tone of conversation, with one word judgmental and the other neutral
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
