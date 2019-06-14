Hong Kong mothers in Central show their support for the anti-extradition protesters. Photo: Dickson Lee
Government may pause Hong Kong extradition bill in face of more mass protests
- Several heavyweight advisers tell Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam there is no need to stick to her self-imposed July deadline
- Executive Council convenor Bernard Chan advises government to re-evaluate situation in light of violence and widespread public backlash
Hong Kong mothers in Central show their support for the anti-extradition protesters. Photo: Dickson Lee
Protesters cover their faces with posters of Chief Executive Carrie Lam during the march from Causeway Bay to the government headquarters in Admiralty. Photo: Winson Wong
Carrie Lam vows to press on with controversial extradition bill despite mass protest but tries to pacify dissenters
- City’s chief executive speaks out day after hundreds of thousands of protesters took to streets
- Lam thanks those who took part, saying scrutiny is important part of ‘governance of Hong Kong’
