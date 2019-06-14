Mothers show their support for the anti-extradition protestors at a sit-in on Friday evening. Photo: Dickson Lee
Mothers stage sit-in in Hong Kong park calling on government to withdraw extradition bill and for Chief Executive Carrie Lam to step down
- Organisers say at least 6,000 people turned out at rally in city centre public park on Friday evening
- Protesters also staged demonstrations at MTR stations and Christians sang hymns outside government headquarters in Tamar Park
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
