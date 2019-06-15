On June 9, 2019, protestors marched from Causeway Bay to the government headquarters in Admiralty in protest against the extradition bill. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong extradition bill: rally organisers urge residents to keep pushing against proposed law
- Civic Party leader Alvin Yeung emphasised Hongkongers would only accept scrapping of the bill
- ‘Postponing the legislation will not solve the problem,’ he said
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
