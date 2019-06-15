Thousands of city residents recently took to the streets in opposition to the extradition bill. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong government will announce pause on unpopular extradition bill by early afternoon
- Officials to hit pause button on passage of bill ahead of Sunday protests
- Beijing officials in charge of Hong Kong affairs meeting in Shenzhen on bill
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
