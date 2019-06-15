Advertisement
Advertisement
LIVE
Hong Kong extradition bill: Carrie Lam to hit pause button to 'avoid bloodshed on the streets'
Published: 2:49pm, 15 Jun, 2019
Updated: 3:27pm, 15 Jun, 2019
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Published: 2:49pm, 15 Jun, 2019
Updated: 3:27pm, 15 Jun, 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.