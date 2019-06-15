Hundreds of thousands of protesters marched from Causeway Bay to government headquarters in Admiralty last weekend, and organisers want people to come out again on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protest organisers vow to press ahead with Sunday march and strike action despite government backing down on extradition bill
- Civil Human Rights Front continues to drum up support for protest despite Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s announcement
- Confederation of Trade Unions renews calls for Lam’s resignation
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
