People marching against Article 23 legislation in Causeway Bay on July 1, 2003. Photo: Dickson Lee
The suspension of the extradition bill and 2003’s axing of Hong Kong’s Article 23 legislation: How are they different?
- Both pieces of legislation aroused massive opposition from the public but the extradition law amendments are technically far from dead
- Carrie Lam has vowed to stay in the job and not meet the same fate as former chief executive Tung Chee-wah, who resigned in 2005
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
People marching against Article 23 legislation in Causeway Bay on July 1, 2003. Photo: Dickson Lee