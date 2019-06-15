Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced the suspension of the extradition bill during a 75-minute press briefing. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam suspends extradition bill, but won’t apologise for rift it caused or withdraw it altogether
- Chief executive insists justification for bill was sound, but concedes there were inadequacies in her handling of affair
- In 75-minute press briefing she defends use of police force and says she will not be resigning
