Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced the suspension of the extradition bill during a 75-minute press briefing. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam suspends extradition bill, but won’t apologise for rift it caused or withdraw it altogether

  • Chief executive insists justification for bill was sound, but concedes there were inadequacies in her handling of affair
  • In 75-minute press briefing she defends use of police force and says she will not be resigning
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Published: 10:31pm, 15 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:55pm, 15 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced the suspension of the extradition bill during a 75-minute press briefing. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
Politics
LIVE

As it happened: Carrie Lam backs down and 'suspends' Hong Kong extradition bill, sets no new time frame

SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Published: 2:49pm, 15 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:36pm, 15 Jun, 2019

Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Published: 2:49pm, 15 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:36pm, 15 Jun, 2019

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.