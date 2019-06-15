Channels

Carrie Lam addresses the media as she confirms her government’s plans to cancel the progression of the extradition bill for the time being. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Carrie Lam in her own words on extradition bill: I feel deep sorrow and regret for controversies and dispute stirred up in society

  • Decision to mothball bill taken to ‘restore calmness’ in city after ‘distressing’ scenes of violence, says Hong Kong leader
  • Lam insists fugitive proposals are necessary and that she will try again to make them law if ‘circumstances permit’
Topic |   Carrie Lam
Su Xinqi

Su Xinqi  

Published: 10:55pm, 15 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:55pm, 15 Jun, 2019

Tens of thousands clashed with police on June 12 in opposition to the proposed extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong government will announce pause on unpopular extradition bill by afternoon

  • Officials to hit pause button on passage of bill ahead of Sunday protests
  • Beijing officials in charge of Hong Kong affairs meeting in Shenzhen on bill
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Zuraidah Ibrahim  

Gary Cheung  

Published: 10:23am, 15 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:53pm, 15 Jun, 2019

