Carrie Lam addresses the media as she confirms her government’s plans to cancel the progression of the extradition bill for the time being. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Carrie Lam in her own words on extradition bill: I feel deep sorrow and regret for controversies and dispute stirred up in society
- Decision to mothball bill taken to ‘restore calmness’ in city after ‘distressing’ scenes of violence, says Hong Kong leader
- Lam insists fugitive proposals are necessary and that she will try again to make them law if ‘circumstances permit’
Tens of thousands clashed with police on June 12 in opposition to the proposed extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong government will announce pause on unpopular extradition bill by afternoon
- Officials to hit pause button on passage of bill ahead of Sunday protests
- Beijing officials in charge of Hong Kong affairs meeting in Shenzhen on bill
