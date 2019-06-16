Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Members of the pro-establishment camp railed against Chief Executive Carrie Lam in a closed-door meeting on Saturday. Photo: Kyodo
Politics

Suspension of Hong Kong extradition bill is embarrassing to pro-establishment allies and could cost them at election time, camp insiders reveal

  • Pro-Beijing parties voiced anger with Carrie Lam at closed-door meeting on Saturday, with some upset at being kept in dark regarding her plans
  • The camp, which supported the legislation, faces voters in District Council elections in November this year and Legco elections in September 2020
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Kimmy Chung  

Tony Cheung  

Published: 7:00am, 16 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 16 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Members of the pro-establishment camp railed against Chief Executive Carrie Lam in a closed-door meeting on Saturday. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.