Carrie Lam interviewed by TVB news. Photo: TVB News
Politics

Will Beijing still support Carrie Lam after Hong Kong extradition bill debacle?

  • City leader backs down to pause the bill following the pleas of her inner circle, just three days after vowing to press ahead with controversial reforms
  • Source claims she met Chinese vice-premier before coming to decision, but Lam says the call to shelve legislation for now was hers alone
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Published: 8:30am, 16 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:40am, 16 Jun, 2019

Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced the suspension of the extradition bill during a 75-minute press briefing. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam suspends extradition bill, but won’t apologise for rift it caused or withdraw it altogether

  • Chief executive insists justification for bill was sound, but concedes there were inadequacies in her handling of affair
  • In 75-minute press briefing she defends use of police force and says she will not be resigning
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Published: 10:31pm, 15 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:47pm, 15 Jun, 2019

