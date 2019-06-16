Sea of black in Hong Kong: Will march against suspended extradition bill get another record turnout?
Advertisement
Advertisement
LIVE
Sea of black in Hong Kong: Will march against suspended extradition bill get another record turnout?
Crowds form in Victoria Park after organisers urge marchers to wear dark clothes. They plan to head to the government's headquarters later in the day.
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.