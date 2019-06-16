Carrie Lam announces the suspension of the extradition bill. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
When suspending Hong Kong’s extradition bill versus withdrawing it has a different meaning politically and legally but the same outcome: death of the legislation
- Administration has made it clear that there is no timetable to relaunch the suspended bill, source stresses
- Suspension effectively the best face-saving option Lam and her political bosses could stomach without being seen as being weak, Beijing watchers say
