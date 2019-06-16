Police are being smeared by those who are ‘blindly’ accepting demonstrator accounts of the force’s protest response, says a union chief. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong police ‘threatened, bullied and snubbed’ in public backlash against force’s handling of extradition bill protests
- Officers subjected to online abuse and public humiliation in revenge for force’s response to protests, says union representing rank-and-file
- Junior Police Officers’ Association accuses some of ‘blindly’ believing protesters’ version of events
