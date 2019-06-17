Chief Executive Carrie Lam belatedly apologised some six hours after the march started on Sunday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
When it’s hard to be humble: Carrie Lam’s harsh style even when backing down on Hong Kong extradition bill fuels public anger
- Chief executive’s belated apology exposed ‘lack of political judgment’ and has done little to convince people she means it
- Lawmakers say protest has transformed into display of dissatisfaction at social issues plaguing the city
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
LIVE
As it happened: A historic day in Hong Kong concludes peacefully as organisers claim almost 2 million people came out in protest against the fugitive bill
- Estimated turnout almost double the previous week’s march as almost 30 per cent of Hongkongers turn out to call for the withdrawal of the controversial extradition bill and the resignation of Chief Executive Carrie Lam
- Few thousands remain on the streets singing hymns and praying for the city’s future while police bed down in the legislature
As a peaceful protest march concludes in Hong Kong, those who remain on the streets pray for the city's future. Photo: Dickson Lee
