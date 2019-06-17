Channels

Hong Kong Executive Council convenor Bernard Chan has begged the public to give the city’s leader Carrie Lam a second chance. Photo: Simon Song
Politics

Top adviser to Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam begs public to remember her ‘vast achievements’ and give her a second chance

  • Executive Council convenor Bernard Chan says chief executive is deeply remorseful
  • And hopes Hongkongers will focus on strides made in economic, cultural and technological areas
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Published: 12:29pm, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:50pm, 17 Jun, 2019

Hong Kong Executive Council convenor Bernard Chan has begged the public to give the city's leader Carrie Lam a second chance. Photo: Simon Song
Demonstrators gathered around the Victims of Communism Memorial in Washington on Sunday. Photo: Nectar Gan
Politics

Hong Kong protests go global as marchers take to streets in US, Europe and Australia in show of solidarity

  • Demonstrations draw hundreds in New York and Washington as Hongkongers abroad show their support
  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam has failed to appease the public at home or abroad
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Nectar Gan  

Xinyan Yu  

Laura Ma  

Published: 11:35am, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:45pm, 17 Jun, 2019

Demonstrators gathered around the Victims of Communism Memorial in Washington on Sunday. Photo: Nectar Gan
