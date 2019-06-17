Hong Kong Executive Council convenor Bernard Chan has begged the public to give the city’s leader Carrie Lam a second chance. Photo: Simon Song
Top adviser to Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam begs public to remember her ‘vast achievements’ and give her a second chance
- Executive Council convenor Bernard Chan says chief executive is deeply remorseful
- And hopes Hongkongers will focus on strides made in economic, cultural and technological areas
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Demonstrators gathered around the Victims of Communism Memorial in Washington on Sunday. Photo: Nectar Gan
Hong Kong protests go global as marchers take to streets in US, Europe and Australia in show of solidarity
- Demonstrations draw hundreds in New York and Washington as Hongkongers abroad show their support
- Chief Executive Carrie Lam has failed to appease the public at home or abroad
