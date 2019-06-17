Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong after his release from prison at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Pro-democracy student activist Joshua Wong leaves Hong Kong prison after serving one month of two-month sentence

  • The 22-year-old vowed to join the fight against the government’s extradition bill and called on Chief Executive Carrie Lam to step down
  • Wong had a three-month sentence for contempt of court reduced to two months and returned to prison last month
Topic |   Joshua Wong
SCMP

Cannix Yau  

Athena Chan  

Published: 1:30pm, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:45pm, 17 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong after his release from prison at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Protesters light candles for a man who fell to his death from Pacific Place mall in Admiralty. Photo: Edmond So
Politics

Black-clad protesters united in common cause insist: we are not rioters, we are just ordinary citizens who love Hong Kong

  • Marching from Causeway Bay to Admiralty, Hongkongers from all walks of life gather for common goal
  • Suspending extradition bill not enough for many, who want Chief Executive Carrie Lam to quit
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Published: 10:38pm, 16 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:29am, 17 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters light candles for a man who fell to his death from Pacific Place mall in Admiralty. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.