Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong after his release from prison at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. Photo: Winson Wong
Pro-democracy student activist Joshua Wong leaves Hong Kong prison after serving one month of two-month sentence
- The 22-year-old vowed to join the fight against the government’s extradition bill and called on Chief Executive Carrie Lam to step down
- Wong had a three-month sentence for contempt of court reduced to two months and returned to prison last month
Joshua Wong
Protesters light candles for a man who fell to his death from Pacific Place mall in Admiralty. Photo: Edmond So
Black-clad protesters united in common cause insist: we are not rioters, we are just ordinary citizens who love Hong Kong
- Marching from Causeway Bay to Admiralty, Hongkongers from all walks of life gather for common goal
- Suspending extradition bill not enough for many, who want Chief Executive Carrie Lam to quit
