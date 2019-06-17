Anthony Cheung has called on Chief Executive Carrie Lam to announce the withdrawal of the extradition bill by Tuesday. Photo: Winson Wong
Carrie Lam should withdraw extradition bill and make full public apology by Tuesday, says former Hong Kong minister
- Ex-transport chief Anthony Cheung suggests one-day deadline for Hong Kong leader to deliver sincere apology, and calls on her to appoint judge to investigate police
- But he says crisis that grips city goes beyond chief executive’s handling of controversial extradition bill
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Hong Kong Executive Council convenor Bernard Chan has begged the public to give the city’s leader Carrie Lam a second chance. Photo: Simon Song
Top adviser to Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam begs public to remember her ‘vast achievements’ and give her a second chance
- Executive Council convenor Bernard Chan says chief executive is deeply remorseful
- And hopes Hongkongers will focus on strides made in economic, cultural and technological areas
